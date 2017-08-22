Insurgency in IHK depicted through play

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

The real reflections of the insurgency in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) were depicted through a theatre play in the name of ‘Kashmir Bane Ga Pakistan’ at the auditorium of Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The play written and directed by Syed Saleem Afandi was attended by a large number of people from twin cities.

The play highlighted the atrocities and injustices the Kashmiri Muslims were facing in the IHK. The play was set in a Kashmir valley which houses Muslim families except a single Hindu family. The role of the UN in a larger picture was also criticized in the play.

Internationally acclaimed actors Masud Khawaja, Waheed Minhas, Sapna Shah, Jhalak Ali, Saleem Afandi, Liaqat Shah, Raja Sattar, Ansar, Anjum Abbasi, Shahzad Papu and others acted in different characters of the play.

Speaking on the occasion former Director RAC, Naheed Manzoor stressed the need to portray the conflict and what was happening in Kashmir through theatre and drama. Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that the story of the play was unique in its form and structure, making it multi-dimensional.