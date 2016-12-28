Insurers need to adapt to the fast evolving payments ecosystem

Nameer Khan

The massive adoption of mobile devices globally has given insurers the opportunity to leap frog and elevate their current relationship levels with the customer. Moreover an absolutely new level of opportunity to distinguish themselves from their competitors by speeding payment and distribution during the claim process.

New mobile and the digitization of payments have enabled insurance companies to enter a new stream of rapid (only if they want to) resolution of claims and ensuring fast paced resolution by ensuring money is placed in the customer hands right away. Accelerating the claims processes along with the payments, will give early adopters THE competitive advantage.

Opportunities abound to deliver digital innovation across the insurance value chain, from policy purchase to claims payout. Yet, many carriers have not yet fully implemented or optimized digital experiences at the most critical stages of the insurance value chain. An end-to-end digital insurance model would increase automation and reduce the resources needed during the policy application process. Eventually this generates an opportunity to leverage the digital eco system during the claims processing, which promises to speed up the payout of policy proceeds plus enabling rapid and much prudent fraud detection practices.

In particular to billing and payments, Insurers (forward thinking only) globally have made progress over the past few years by adding multiple payment touch points which includes credit card or making payments possible directly from their accounts, but they haven’t been able to keep pace with the fast evolving payments landscape. At Pak Qatar Takaful, we have developed a collection mechanism with a leading mobile money partner and working on various fronts with them. The model comes with its own set of complexities but has proven to successful till now. Talent, however remains an impediment as I am in process to place in the best forward thinking resources.

Many life insurance customers are still adapting to the legacy processes by sending physical invoices into a maze of addresses. Albeit, today digital landscape gives you vital access and extended reach to the masses via multiple options. Both emerging and developed markets have their own respective channels for implementation.

Typically when a customer loses a statement, it can be difficult to determine who to call or send the payment to? Resulting in a suboptimal user experience and increasing operating costs. However, such a process does not reflect efficiency for payments in other industries.

Examining the two giants such as UBER or AirBnB, the two have significantly innovated how they accept payment methods, driving greater automation and simplicity in strategies that insurance carriers can also deploy. That is how Insurtech and Fintech companies constantly innovate or disrupt, because there is an evident major space for improvement.

Square Order” an application that is personalized to an extent that it for buys and receives your meal as per your likes and dislikes and just like UBER handles your payments, so fancy a quick coffee?

As the customers bring in high liquid expectations, they increasingly expect more streamlined payment capabilities using their credit cards and mobile devices in the insurance sector as well. Let’s say Banking, who has adapted to payments comparatively far better than the Insurance industry, raise the expectation bar for the customer. Capabilities exist to allow customers to hold their credit card up to the camera of their smartphone or tablet to photograph it, and then optical character recognition technology is used to automatically upload the relevant information, greatly streamlining the process of entering in long credit card numbers via a small touch screen. Focused strategies have proven potential to reduce lapse rates vs. the traditional model for addressing customers late on their premium payments involves a letter delivered via postal mail indicating payment should be sent via check or the nearest bank, we are living in a millennial driven era, correct?

An intermediate digital capability may be an email to the client with a link to log in to their account and make a payment online. But a differentiated omni-present friction-less digital experience not just automate but enhance the process considerably.

If we think wild the world is becoming smaller and smarter due to smart phones and 3G device penetration, we shall: For Developed markets:

1- Send a letter to the inclusive of a QR code to a mobile URL that can open a link, or for customers that have accepted e-delivery

2- For emerging markets send automated codes with your letter/text message with the letter, which can be complimented with the mobile money operators extensive reach. (Idea courtesy our payments partner Easy Paisa in Pakistan)

3- Enable receiving payments on various POS’s Or

4- A link to open the corresponding app on the device, facilitating the payments with a few taps as possible by adding credit card information using the device’s camera So every insurer have their own markets to cater, with their own strategies hence it is a humble suggestion to take a step back and live through your customers journey and critically assess each segment of the value chain from the customer’s point of view.

1- Understand how your target customers navigate across the touchpoints in various industries as they move through. To understand the level of liquid expectations.

2- Correlate the customers expected experience during each part of the journey.

3- Based on the learning’s of other industries, understand what has worked and has not in other industries.

4- Set priorities for the most important gaps and opportunities to improve the journey.

5- Grip the root-cause issues by re-designing the journeys for a better end-to-end personalized experience.