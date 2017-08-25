Institutions vital to change attitudes for peace: Dr Nizam

Staff Reporter

Punjab Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof Dr Nizamuddin has said that institutions are vital to change attitudes for establishing peace in the society. He said that seminar, workshops etc could only create awareness however, if we wanted to bring change in society really, we would have to reform our institutions and establish new ones.

He was addressing the project launching ceremony of “Inspiring the Future” for promotion of peace and tolerance in society at Al Raazi Hall here on Thursday. The project is a joint venture of Punjab University College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES) and Centre for Health and Gender Equality (CHANGE) under which efforts would be made for achieving harmony and peace in the country.

PU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, renowned anchor and religious scholar Syed Bilal Qutab, CEES Principal Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, CHANGE Executive Director Mumtaz Hussain, people from various walks of life, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Nizamuddin said that we must move forward towards training programs for making people best citizens. He said that change could not be staged without dialogue. He said that there was need to know the reasons why a few highly educated persons fell prey to terrorist elements.

“Injustice, inequality and tyranny are common in our society. There was need to debate on ideas as dialogue is only solution to cope with such challenges,” Dr Nizam said. He said that the difference of science and arts subjects must be eliminated when it came to character building and citizenship among students. He said that we were not doing research on reasons behind extremism and PU must play a pivotal role in this weak area. Addressing the ceremony, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that PU would utilize all resources for promotion of peace and tolerance.