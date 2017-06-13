Institutions tampering with records

Panamagate JIT tells SC…

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The joint investigation team (JIT), set up to examine the business dealings of the Sharif family abroad, on Monday told the Supreme Court (SC) that not only have some governmental departments shown reluctance in handing over relevant records, but some records have also been tampered with, sources said. SC bench overseeing the implementation of the Panama Papers verdict was hearing various issues surrounding the investigation on Monday. These included the second petition filed by the prime minister’s elder son seeking the constitution of a commission to investigate the leak of a photograph depicting him appearing before the JIT. The JIT had prepared an inquiry report on the Hussain Nawaz photo leak, which was submitted to the bench. The bench also took up an application, filed by the JIT, in which the investigators highlighted certain issues and problems they have been facing in concluding the probe within the stipulated two-month timeframe.

The court expressed its concern that the JIT will not be able to complete the investigation within the timeframe if obstacles are created in the probe.

The bench remarked that the allegations levelled in the JIT probe are of a serious nature, while some departments have been accused of tampering records.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijazul Ahsan wondered why the heads of some government departments resorted to writing to the apex court after their appearance before the JIT in connection with the probe. These letters are later released to the media by the officials, he said.

The JIT reportedly rejected the majority of the allegations levelled against the body in connection with the ‘leaking’ of Hussain Nawaz picture, but also told the court that punitive action has been taken against one individual suspected of involvement in the incident.

Khawaja Haris, who represents Hussain, argued against the filming of statements given to the JIT; however, Justice Justice Ejaz Afzal made it clear that video recording of the interrogation was allowed under Section 162.

However, Justice Ijazul Ahsan assured that the recording could not be used against any witness.

The bench proceeded to order the attorney general and the team of lawyers representing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s elder son, Hussain Nawaz, to submit their replies by June 14 to the allegations levelled by the JIT.

It told the attorney general to examine the written report submitted by the JIT on the CCTV image leak and recommend what action can be taken against the person who circulated the photo.

It also asked the deputy attorney general, who was present for the proceedings, if it was wise for the JIT’s report on the problems being faced by the team to be made public.