Institutions should remain linked with Quaid: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Friday said institutions should keep their relationship with the Quaid-e-Azam intact. Speaking at the cake cutting ceremony held in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah here at Quaid-e-Azam University, she advised the students to celebrate the Quaid’s birthday in a befitting manner with all their family members.

The minister said the universities and other educational institutions should play their role to projecting the teachings of the Father of the Nation. She said Pakistan was a gift of the Quaid and the nation could fulfil its responsibilities by following the Quaid’s vision.

The Quaid, she said, led the struggle for the new motherland with great self-confidence. He always struggled for the parliamentary system and democracy throughout his life, she added. The minister said it was an honour that the Quaid-e-Azam University was named after the Quaid.

She hersslf was feeling quite nostalgic as she was a student of the QAU and considered the time passed in the university as best time of her student life, she added. Marriyum said several universities in the country were teaching parliamentary studies, which would help the new generation understand the Constitution, and Parliament’s working and responsibilities.

She said difference of opinion was every body’s right but constitutional institutions should be respected. Pakistan was the only country in the world which came into being for the protection of the rights of the minorities, she added.

She said comtests were being held in various educational institutions on the Quaid’s life and achievements and asked the students and youth to actively participate in the same. Later, the minister cut the cake in connection with the birth anniversary of the Quaid.—APP