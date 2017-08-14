All institutions need to collaborate to defeat terrorism: COAS

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Sunday that all the institutions of the country need to work together in order to defeat terrorism for once and all.

General Bajwa arrived in Quetta, a day after a suspected suicide attack on a military vehicle in the city left eight soldiers and seven civilians dead. According to the ISPR, the army chief attended the funeral prayers of the personnel martyred in Saturday’s attack.

The army’s media cell informed that the funeral prayers were also attended by Governor, Chief Minister of Punjab, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and Commander Southern Command. The ISPR further said that the army chief visited the wounded of the blast, under treatment at CMH, Quetta.

Sources said experts of the Punjab Forensic Science Agency are expected to arrive in Quetta for aiding the investigation. The site of the incident remains sealed, with no thoroughfare allowed. The attack on the military vehicle left eight army officials and seven civilians dead and also injured around 40 people.

Condemning the terrorist attack on Saturday, Gen Bajwa termed it an attempt to “mar Independence Day festivity” in the city and declared that “our resolve won’t succumb to any challenge”. The Balochistan Assembly and FC Hostel are situated near the site of the explosion and the area is categorised as ‘sensitive’, security wise.

Following the blast, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri and Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, accompanied by Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Aamer Riaz, visited the hospital to inquire into the injured being treated there.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif condemned the attack, saying our brave armed forces stand steadfast against the coward enemy.