Institutions engaged in research doing good job: Jhagra

Urges agri scientists to ameliorate research activities

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that it is the age of multi disciplinary research and innovations as the institutions engaged in research fields with success stories are doing miracles.

This he said while addressing the 2nd International Conference on Emerging Trends in Engineering, Management and Sciences (ICETEMS-2016) as a chief guest in City University, Peshawar on Wednesday. President of the City University Mr. Saboor Sethi, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Atta Ullah Shah and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the conference the Governor appreciated the efforts and exertions of the organizing committee of the conference and said that the organizers have provided a platform to scientists, researchers, entrepreneurs, policy makers and industrialists to come closer for developing innovative solutions.

In fact, he said, Pakistan in general and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular, is placed at a very significant geo-strategic position and a gateway to the global trade. In this context, the investment of more than $50 billion under CPEC project is bound to bring a change in the destiny of the region. It is now up to the engineers and scientists to exploit the opportunities, provided under such mega projects in the best interest of the nation.

Meanwhile, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that agriculture is the backbone of the national economy which can play a pivotal role in boosting up economic development of the country.

It is the responsibility of the Agriculture University and other relevant institutions and departments to introduce such scientific advancements which can further ameliorate research based activities in agriculture sector.

This, he said, while presiding over the Senate meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s University of Agriculture here Wednesday wherein lengthy agenda of further streamlining the working of the institution was discussed.

The meeting besides others was also attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Ikram Ullah Gandapur, Vice Chancellor Agriculture University, Prof. Dr. Zahoor Swati, Secretary Higher Education, Secretary Agriculture, Principal Secretary to Governor, representatives of Higher Education Commission and members of the senate of the university.

The Agriculture University, the Governor said can play a vital role in the development of agriculture sector of the province.