Instability in Pakistan

Asif Jan Mohammad

Kech, Balochistan

I am writing this letter in the dying hours of 2016. Since independence, Pakistan has been engulfed by various crises – political to economics to social so on and so forth. Every government, political and military alike, came up with promises and plans to put the country on the path of prosperity and development but the problems have increased manifold and become more complex.

The issues are increasing with the passage of every day with no solution in sight. Nobody, in authority, has the courage and resolve to solve them. However, one can hope that the present government would do better in the year 2017.