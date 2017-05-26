Indeed, it’s a great decision of US President Donald Trump to embark on a tour of Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican and welcome gesture for whole world to achieve the goal of peace, love and humanity among nations. Once an American self-help author Napoleon Hill said “Inspiration is the seed of life”. I think Donald Trump has begun to sow the seed of life positively.

The Muslim world is not quite happy with him for his hate, revulsion and recent actions for them. He has occasionally declared the Muslims as responsible for spreading terrorism. Actually, the menace of terrorism has become global phenomena and worst curse for human beings of all cultures, societies, religions and faiths. This is incorrect and injustice to relate any faith and religion with extremism, terrorism and violence.

Saudi Arabia has already established Islamic Military Alliance to Fight Terrorism (IMAFT) comprising 41 Islamic countries under the command of Pakistan’s former Chief of Army Staff, General (Retd.) Raheel Sharif. It would be golden time for Trump to discuss his plan against terrorism in detail during visiting Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, powerful always dictate to powerless that how to live and embrace their faith. Hindu majority extremists in India and Israeli Zionists in Palestine have been suppressing the rights of Muslims ruthlessly since decades. I hope that Donald Trump will take up issue to help end the decades-old conflict between Israelis and Palestinians to construct a new foundation of cooperation and support to combat extremism, terrorism and violence in a right way.

ENGR MANSOOR AHMED

Faisalabad

