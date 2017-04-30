Insanitary condition

Sania Naveed

Karachi

Through the esteemed columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw the attentions of relevant authorities towards the bad and poor condition of cleanliness and drain system of our town. The streets are not swept regularly. The cleaner has disappeared since two months. The piles of garbage can be seen everywhere in our society. Bad smell is arising from these refuses which cannot be bored by residents. These refuses have blocked the drain system in bad way. Drain water is overflowing from gutters. This water has turned into many pounds. Condition of road has spoiled, especially pedestrians cannot cross road and face a lot troubles.

This bad system is generating many fatal diseases. Flies are found immensely and it is helping to the growth of mosquitoes. Malaria has broken out and two persons have gone to bed due to malaria fever. We are worried about the spread of dengue and cholera. If this state of affairs continues for a few more days, there is every likelihood of losing many bodies. I request that this matter should be taken in hand seriously by municipal authorities. Some immediate steps must be taken to stop this grim issue so that people can live comfortably. I am looking forward for prompt response in this matter.