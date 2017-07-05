Inquiry ordered to probe irrational bulk purchase of medicines

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir paid a surprise visit to Government Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate on Tuesday. Kh. Imran Nazir took notice of the storage of medicines in the pharmacy in haphazard way. There was no proper arrangement for stocking of the medicines in the pharmacy and the medicines were lying in the corridors against the SoPs.

Minister Health also inspected the local purchase record which was found incomplete. Kh. Imran Nazir was astonished to see the irrational bulk procurement of the medicines.

The essential medicines were purchased in small quantity whereas non-essential medicines were purchased in large quantity. A large number of citro soda sachets were lying in the store.

On the direction of the Minister, Director Pharmacy Azhar Saleemi, Deputy Drug Controller Imran Sarfraz and the team of Regional Drug Inspectors also reached in the hospital.

Kh. Imran Nazir ordered inquiry into the matter. The team of Drug Inspectors will submit a report after thoroughly checking the record and the stock of the medicines on which further action will be taken according to the findings of the inquiry.