Inquiry launched into leak of Hussain Nawaz’s picture

PML-N, PTI in blame game

Islamabad

Joint Investigation Team (JIT), formed to probe much-hyped Panama Leaks case, has launched an inquiry into leak of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz’s picture sitting in a room in Federal Judicial Academy.

The committee would assess the authenticity of the picture by interrogating from the officials of Federal Judicial Academy and other members of the team.

Meanwhile, the team is also reviewing the record submitted by Hassan and Hussain Nawaz.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that Hussain Nawaz’s controversial picture was tweeted on social media before president of party’s Karachi chapter, Ali Zaidi retweeted it.

Interior Minister is controlling all institutions, the PTI leader alleged.

On the other hand, Musadiq Malik, Prime Minister House Spokesperson accused the JIT of having the proceedings illegally recorded. He further said that the premier’s family and the counsels were cooperating with the top court as well as the JIT for a fair probe.

State minister Marriyum Aurangzeb also said that such incidents during the probe are causing an atmosphere of suspicion and doubts in the country. Aurangzeb said that PM Nawaz Sharif is fulfilling all requisites of justice and fair probe.

With mystery continues to surrounding the source behind the leak of a photograph of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz’s appearance before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on social media, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf blamed each other for leaking the photograph.

The picture, a screen grab from a CCTV feed, shows Hussain Nawaz sitting on a chair before the interrogating team in a room at the Federal Judicial Academy. It carried the date of May 28 when he had made his first appearance before the JIT, probing the Sharif family over allegations stemming from the Panama Papers.

The photograph moments after its leak triggered a debate on social media with analysts and politicians questioning the veracity and source of illegal publication of the photo, a private television channel reported Monday.

According to media reports, PTI leader Ali Zaidi initially shared the picture on social media.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb while reacting to the leak said it was a serious breach of investigation rules. The picture was humiliating and regretful, she said while adding it had raised serious questions about impartiality and working of the JIT.

Meanwhile, A spokesperson for the interior ministry said Monday that it is baseless to blame the interior ministry for leaking of a photograph of the prime minister’s son, Hussain Nawaz, apparently showing him waiting to or appearing before the Panama Papers joint investigation team (JIT), on social media.

The photograph, which appears to be a screen grab from a CCTV feed, bears the date of Mr Hussain’s first appearance before the joint investigation team (JIT) on May 28. It shows the PM’s son sitting by himself in a plain room on the premises of the Federal Judicial Academy, ostensibly facing his questioners.

“The security of the judicial academy is the responsibility of the Islamabad police and none of the interior ministry’s departments have access to the JIT office or films,” the spokesperson said in a statement.—NNI