Inquiry into irregularities in Huner Mela ordered

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtukhwa government on Thursday took notice of media reports about alleged irregularities in conduct of Huner Mela by Tourism Corporation KP (TCKP) and other organizers. A notification issued here said that Secretary Tourism and Culture Tariq Khan appointing Deputy Director Culture Shahbaz Khan as inquiry officer asked him to probe the matter in light of the media reports and protesting singers and participants of the festival. It is to mention here that Music Welfare Society and local singers jointly raised voice against irregularities committed in conduct of Huner Mela held in May this year. The local singers Rashid Khan, Wahid Achakzai, Sarfaraz, Gulzar Alam and other participants highly appreciated the initiative of inquiry into the case and hoped that the culprits would be brought to justice. They said that a few elements who had been occupying key positions in Culture department from a long time were involved in spoiling the rights of artists, adding they didn’t have grudges against anyone but want justice.—APP