Inquiry into corruption cases assured

Abbottabad Young Doctors call off strike

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Young Doctors Association (YDA) Abbotabad has on Friday called off the strike following successful round of parleys with Board of Governors (BOG) of Medical Teaching Institutions Abbottabad.

The Board of Governors (BOG) of Medical Teaching Institutions Abbottabad, as the official hand out say, held a meeting on Thursday with the representatives of Faculty and Young Doctors Association. Board’s Chairman Mr. M. Javed Panni and members Maj Gen (Retd) Asif, Brig (Retd) Khalid Hussain, Col (Retd) Salah-ud- Din and top hospital management was present. While AMC faculty was represented by Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmd, Prod. Dr. Ashfaq, and Dr. Shahla Noor, the YDA was represented by Dr. Amin Afridi, Dr. Zaheer and Dr. Majid Khan.

The Board members gave a very patient hearing to the demands of the faculty and young doctors. On the issue of corruption, the Chairman BoG categorically stated that the corruption in the MTI shall not be tolerated at any cost. He asked the doctors to bring such instances with evidence.

The Board will hold inquiry and take action against the persons found guilty of corruption.

The Board also agreed to provide immediate compensation of two million rupees instead of one million rupees to the heirs of deceased Dr. Faisal Ahmed. The doctors were told that recommendation for total compensation of three million rupees, has already been sent to the Government. Balance of one million rupees will be paid as soon as funds are received from the Government.

Regarding HPA, the Chairman clarified that it was linked with the Biometric attendance as per earlier decision of the Board. Biometric attendance has to be strictly enforced.