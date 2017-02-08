Inquiry body to probe firing on Shaukat Basra

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high level inquiry committee to probe into firing on Shaukat Basra of Peoples Party and other workers in Haroonabad.

RPO Sargodha Zulfiqar Hameed will be head of the committee, while Additional IG Complaints, CPO Punjab Syed Khurram Ali and SSP Special Branch Punjab will be its members.

The committee will investigate the firing incident from every aspect and find out causes of the incident besides determination of responsible of the incident. The report will be presented to the Chief Minister in 48 hours.