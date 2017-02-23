Staff Reporter

Member Administration Capital Development Authority Muhammad Yasir Peerzada has expressed his displeasure over keeping inquiries pending in CDA.

He has directed Human Resource Development Directorate of Capital Development Authority to put a tail on all inquiries and take the process of inquiries to a coherent outcome.

In this regard Yasir Peerzada has said that business as usual will no longer be order of the day in the Authority. CDA officers and officials need to pull their socks for turning things around in the Authority.