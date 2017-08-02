Inov8 Limited achieves service providers’ level-1 certificate

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Inov8 Limited has achieved service providers’ level-1 certificate of Compliance of Payment Card Industry – Data Security Standards 3.2.

The company was assessed by Risk Associates Europe Ltd. to be compliant with the PCI Data Security Standards, as set out by the PCI Security Standards Council and endorsed by all leading card providers.

Co-Founder and Co-CEO Inov8 Limited Bashir Sheikh said this sought after certification is a strong indication of our level of dedication to serving our clients and providing them with the highest available data security standards for the industry.