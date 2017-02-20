Innovative therapies

Muhammad Sagheer

Islamabad

A question that constantly boggles our mind is that why Pakistan remains to be the slowest country to adopt and introduce the latest innovations – be it in the field of health, technology or any other. My particular focus is on the most under financed and underserved sector i.e. Health. One needs to realize that health of the Pakistani people, which is critical to our nation’s economic and competitive future, should be treated as a sustainable resource and efforts should be directed at preventive care.

“The Global Alliance for Vaccination and Immunization” (GAVI) under the advanced market commitment is supporting Pakistan through its “Expanded Program for Immunization” (EPI) for provision of a number of vaccines. My inquisitiveness pushed me to read more about this GAVI and EPI partnership and what other countries are implementing. This brings me to the analytical report by International Vaccine Access Centre at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health published in March 2016. This report explicitly explains the impact and usage of two different types of vaccines i.e. PCV-10 (covering 10 bacteria strains) and PCV-13 (covering 13 bacteria strains).

In 2017, it is suggested that several countries such as India, Mozambique, Madagascar, Haiti, Mongolia, amongst others, will be opting for PCV-13. Pakistan currently has pneumococcal vaccine which covers 10 strains of this bug while Pakistan has an opportunity to include the vaccine with 13 strains giving additional protection against pneumococcus. The process of upgrading the latest vaccine resides with the country EPI program and the window of opportunity is available every year. With this information in hand the question arises why are we not using the latest vaccines available?

To sum up, we need to be vigilant and constantly in touch with the surrounding health environment and most importantly follow the global standard of “Health Technology Assessments” (HTA) or in other words undertaking a thorough “Economic Evaluation” which will help in examining alternate courses of intervention, assessment of both costs and outcomes and eventually also assist in policy decision-making. Choosing the least expensive product is not categorized as an economic evaluation. In this pursuit for disease-prevention, Pakistan must take full advantage of GAVI’s valuable support. The Alliance has created cohesion between the public and private sectors to achieve the shared goal of protecting children’s health by ensuring access to new and under-used vaccines, for children living in the world’s poorest countries.