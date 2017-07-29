Innocent victims of negligence

Six people died and over a dozen injured in the recent collapse of a 3-storey building in Liaqatabad No 9, Karachi, 3 days back as reported in the media. This kind of an incident, may repeat again and again, unless a legislation is passed in the Assembly, to hold Karachi Building Authority (KBA), responsible for any untoward incident pertaining to building collapse happens in future. KBA should be vigilant on poorly constructed, weak and old buildings, through physical survey. As part of their job, they must ensure that the building erected in Karachi, have complied fully with the technical, civil, mechanical and electrical criteria of building authority for safety of the people.

KBA should now onwards build a team of specialists and go round the city examining the buildings and ensure before similar incident happens again, they are notified and necessary action is taken on a fire-fighting basis to prevent from massacre. What has happened, nothing can be done now, and however, safety and security measures have to be devised by KBA. Also, the families of deceased should be given financial compensation by KBA as this is their responsibility. What is painful, is why a precautionary suggestion is coming from a resident or a common person from Karachi and these are not taken into account earlier by KBA itself, because I personally feel that the bunch of irresponsible and incapable people are running KBA.

IFTEKHAR RAHAT

Karachi

Related