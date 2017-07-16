Out inn restaurant review

Out Inn Restaurant is a new addition to Islamabad’s growing market of eateries. An exquisite and unique outdoor restaurant consisting of cozy and stunning private lounges with white curtains inside it, also known as “Gazebos” in foreign countries. The restaurant gives a fresh look of beautiful garden and lawn, fountain in the middle of the restaurant adds more grandeur to it. Their chairs and tables are of vintage and very unique style.

It’s a new project by the renowned event management company located in E-11 named ‘dynasty hospitality Pvt (LTD).’ A perfect place for Grand Dinners, Birthdays, Private Parties, Wedding Anniversaries and Bridal Showers. It has a capacity of 150 people. It’s a casual family restaurant. It has a live kitchen which you can view behind the glass window. Mostly people book it for their private events. Started on 14th February, 2017.It serves wide variety of cuisines like authentic Italian and Pakistani. The menu has been divided into chicken, fish, beef, pasta and fast food sections. Along with variety of starters and main courses they serve refreshing mocktails and seasonal fresh fruit juices. He got his culinary certification from Italy, and he has introduced his own recipes of Pizza, Pasta, Lasagna, Steaks and Italian Salads and add more Italian tastes to these cuisines.

VIJDAN SAEED

Islamabad

Related