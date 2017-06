Islamabad

In order to facilitate taxpayers, the Inland Revenue Offices of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would observe extended working hours on June 22, 23, 29 and June 30. According to FBR notification, the offices of Inland Revenue would remain open on Thursday June 22 until 09:00pm while on Friday June 23 the office would be open until 11:00pm Similarly, the office would remain open until 10:00 pm on Thursday June 29 and upto 12:00 am (midnight) on Friday June 30. —APP