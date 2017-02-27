Injured Umar Gul out of PSL

Dubai

Quetta Gladiators fast bowler Umar Gul is out of the remaining Pakistan Super League matches after X-ray reports revealed a fracture in his arm.

Gul was hit on his forearm during Gladiators batting while facing a delivery from Wahab Riaz on Saturday. Gul was out on the next delivery he faced and didn’t bowl during Peshawar’s batting.

The pace bowler tweeted on Saturday night that he had fractured his forearm and asked fans for prayers and wished all the best to his team.

Fractured my forearm today during the match, “Please keep me in your prayers for a speedy recovery,” Gul tweeted. Peshawar Zalmi player Wahab Riaz sympathised with Gul on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery, saying, “It was not intentional.” Quetta have already completed their league matches and are now scheduled to play the playoff games.