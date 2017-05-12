Infrastructure projects being speedily completed: Shabaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A high level meeting was held here Thursday in the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif. Director General, Frontier Works Organization (FWO) Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal also attended the meeting. The meeting reviewed different options to start expressway project from Ravi Bridge to Kala Shah Kaku.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the 6-KM long expressway project would facilitate the people in the real sense; adding that the completion of this project would rid the people of traffic problems. He said that latest infrastructure helps in increasing economic, industrial and trade activities. Keeping this thing in view, the infrastructure in the province has been improved with a cost of billions of rupees.

He said that the expressway project will help to streamline the traffic system, and the completion of this project will provide better transport facilities to the citizens. He further said that the construction of expressway will not only facilitate the residents of nearby localities, but will also help in solving traffic problems of Lahore bound traffic. He observed that latest means of transportation play an important role in the development. The construction of roads not only increases employment opportunities, but also boosts economic activities.

The Chief Minister directed to constitute a committee comprising of concerned departments and organizations and said that this committee would present its final recommendations within next few days. He also directed to complete the feasibility report as soon as possible. The Chief Secretary, Chairman P&D, secretaries of the concerned departments, Commissioner Lahore Division and senior officials of the FWO, attended the meeting.