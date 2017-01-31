Infrastructure projects backbone for growing economy, says PM

Metro Bus link from Peshawar Mor to New Islamabad Airport

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has stated that infrastructure projects are the backbone of a growing economy and are essential for facilitating masses. PM stated this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the progress of New Islamabad International Airport Project and its al-lied infrastructure.

Secretary Aviation Division informed that 95% work on the Airport terminal building has been completed and during March 2017 all civil works would be completed. Thereafter, the facility will undergo extensive testing to conform with interna-tional standards and by July 2017 the Airport would be ready for operations. PM was further informed that the new Airport will have a capacity of han-dling 4,500 passengers at a time with 15 docking stations where two A-380 aircrafts would be able to dock simultaneously. PM was updated that the new airport will have state-of-the-art facilities including cargo handling, safety & security, passenger facilitation and parking.

As regards the allied infrastructure for the new Air-port, Chairman NHA updated that the New Airport is being provided main road access from both Mo-torways M-1 & M-2 and also from main GT Road (N-5). Moreover, the airport will also have access from Islamabad Metro that the Prime Minister will inaugurate on 14th August, 2017 along with New Islamabad International Airport.

PM directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of work for the Airport facilities, Access roads and the Metro Bus link as it would be a sign of Pakistan’s progress for the eyes of foreigners visiting Pakistan.

PM was also informed that work on the New termi-nal at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore will be started in March 2017.

The meeting was attended by Mayor of Islamabad, Secretary Aviation Division, Chairman NHA, Secretary to PM and other senior officials.