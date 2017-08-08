Infrastructural progresses must continue!

I would like to congratulate the Sindh Government and the concerned authorities on planning and constructing the newly opened underpass at the Drigh Road, Karachi. The Shaheed Munawwar Soharwardi Underpass, according to reports, was constructed at a cost of PKR 662.599 million in a period of nearly four months. An underpass at this location was the need of the hour as traffic on Shahra-e-Faisal moving towards airport did face serious congestion when traffic from Rashid Minhas would merge into it.

This underpass, however, has reduced nearly 10-15 minute of time that commuters wasted at the Drigh Road signal. Also recently, the Baloch Colony flyover in Karachi was remodelled and Shahra-e-Faisal was widened at both ends to facilitate more traffic and to reduce congestion. Such construction projects must be appreciated for they provide ease to the commuters and must continue. I believe that with the same dedication and hard work the Sindh government along with the concerned authorities and departments will clean Karachi from the heaps of rubbish and garbage plaguing its many areas, fix sewerage problems, repair broken roads and renovate the infrastructure to give Karachi its beauty it was once famous for.

With a collective effort, perseverance, loyalty and faith in our ability to do good, we can make Karachi and the entire Pakistan a model of fineness by adding value and growth in all of its many sectors especially education, health, justice, economy among others. All we need is teamwork, uprightness and enthusiasm to do and be good.

M OMAR IFTIKHAR

Karachi

Related