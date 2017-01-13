InfoTech signs a contract with CPPA-G

Staff Reporter

Lahore

A leading technology solutions company InfoTech has signed a services contract with Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) for implementation of Oracle ERP. The scope of current Oracle ERP implementation covers Accounting and Financial Management and Human Resource and Payroll Management requirements.

This contract highlighted how integrated solution will centralize and automate critical financial information with superior reporting and dashboard functionality allowing CCPG-A to make better decisions faster. This solution also helps CPPA-G in managing the full lifecycle of employees from hiring till retirement and allows them to create human talent driven strategies that support business goals.