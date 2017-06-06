InfoTech to implement Composite Oracle suite at Keppel Energy

Khalid Butt

Lahore

Keppel Energy is a licensed utilities retailer for Electricity, Gas, and Chilled Water based out of Singapore.

Energy retail has many moving parts as companies practice price arbitrage amongst fluctuating prices of utilities with supply and demand spikes. Within this complex ecosystem Keppel Energy was determined to transform digitally to maintain its leadership status. This meant looking for a flexible technology solution that helped Keppel respond to the customer journey with superior and personalized customer service, timely informed decision-making using analytics, ability to respond to customer demands in near real time, all the while ensuring that the proffered solution was integrated into a heterogeneous enterprise environment.

Keppel selected an Oracle solution proposed by InfoTech, in partnership with Tech Mahindra, consisting of Oracle CC&B for Retail Billing; Oracle Utilities Self Serving Portal; SOA for Integration; Oracle’s suite of CX Cloud products; database; and security products. Real time configurations to respond to customers and markets with agility was a singular powerful attribute of this solution that would allow Keppel to serve, compete and win.

Tech Mahindra led the response to Keppel’s request for solution with InfoTech supporting them as implementation partners for the Oracle Utilities Suite, CX and SOA. InfoTech’s demonstrated experience in complex utility implementations across Europe, Asia and Africa, and their ability to successfully demonstrate Rating and Billing engine to Keppel’s Business and IT teams and show flexible configurations according to real world use case were key to winning this important project.