Information technology plays pivotal role in attainment of knowledge: Zubair

Laptop distribution ceremony at Dow University

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh & Chancellor, Dow University of Health Science Muhammad Zubair under the Prime Minister’s Scheme Phase III distributed more than 1000 Laptops to the Students of Dow University at a Ceremony held Friday at Muin Auditorium of Dow Medical College.

Speaking at the Ceremony, Governor Sindh said information technology is playing a pivotal role in accusation sprit of knowledge. Laptop be handy has become a passion and need of each student. He was of the view that the scheme has so for benefited a large number of students, researchers and scholars of universities across the country. He hoped that most of the recipients of the learning in multiple disciplines including research. In this age of information technology it seemed impossible to get quality education without technology resources, therefore the prime minster of Pakistan announced the laptop scheme in 2013 to ensure that the eligible students could have access to technology resources.

Prof. Saeed Quraishy, Vice Chancellor, DUHS in his address thanked Governor Sindh and Chancellor on his maiden to DUHS. He further said that Government has taken and presented lead in providing this facility to university students on a large scale and on merit basis. Dow University being a leading medical university having more than six thousand students has been provided laptops for its students.

Javed Memon, Director Higher Education Commission (Regional Centre) said, they have distributed 23,000 laptops in the province of Sindh first phase, 13,000 laptops in second phase 15,000 Laptop is being distributed in current third phase. He said that HEC is working for the betterment of higher education in Pakistan. He emphasized the students to use their laptop for research work.