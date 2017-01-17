Information Secy calls for innovations in Radio programmes including entertainment, education

Staff Reporter

Secretary Information, Broadcasting, and National Heritage, Saba Mohsin Raza has called for innovations and latest broadcasting techniques to improve quality of radio programmes as listeners in urban and rural areas in Pakistan still rely on this medium for information, education, and entertainment.

She was speaking at the opening ceremony of a refresher course for local and foreign producers at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy here today.

Producers from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Jordan, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Pakistan are participating in two-week long course titled, ‘Multimedia Journalism, Changing Perspectives on Women’s Rights. It has jointly been organized by Pakistan Broadcasting Academy and Radio Netherlands Training Center.

Secretary Information said producer is backbone of broadcasting industry and he must introduce original ideas and carry out research to meet production standards.

She hoped that training will equip young producers with modern radio production techniques and expose them to international trainers.

Saba Mohsin Raza said media in Pakistan is free and public sector no more enjoys monopoly as 96 private television channel and over 200 FM radio stations are functioning in the country.

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Khurshid Malik hoped that Radio Pakistan and Radio Netherlands will increase close collaboration between them and launch joint ventures in future as well. He said capacity-building course is a great opportunity for the participants to explore new horizons of multimedia journalism and learn new techniques. He said refresher course enables professionals to meet challenges besides sharing of experiences between participants having different cultural background.

In her address, Netherlands ambassador Jeannette Seppen said her country has been a partner of Pakistan in sustainable development in several fields. We also work together with Pakistan in the field of human rights and women rights. She said the Netherlands can contribute in addressing issues faced by Pakistan.