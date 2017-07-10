Information Deptt. to frame advertisement policy in consultation with APNS

Sindh minister for Information, transport,mass transir, and labout, Nasir Shah has said that policy for release of government advertisements should be transparent,comprehensive and based on merit.

This he said while speaking at a ceremony arranged to pay tributes to eminent journalist Shareef Farooq, who passed away last week. Shah said that he will consul various journalists’ organisations while framing such a policy so that complaints of corruption ets should now banish. He feelt sorry that lot of negative things were said about information departmment’s advertisement policy , but PPP government, will take stock of entire situation coolly and adopt a policy that should be permanent, and transparent.

The policy should be based on circulation of newspapers, and must be solid and acceptable. This is also government policy that negativity should be dealt with, and erased all wrong impressions.

