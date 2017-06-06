Influential get transferred disable watchman

Raza Naqvi

Attock

A disable watchman transferred on the pretext of asking an influential visitor for his identity and entering his name (visitor) in the register kept at the main gate of Special Education Center Mansar.

Watchman Adeel who is paralyzed from both legs and walks but with difficulty told this scribe that almost two months ago one Shahid who is also member of School Management Committee (SMC) came to the center and on the main gate he was asked to enter his name in the visitor register. On listening this, he became furious and used abusive and disgraceful language against him (the watchman).

He said the matter was brought into the knowledge of Deputy Commissioner Attock Rana Akbar Hayat, who referred the matter to CEO (Education), but to utter astonishment he also used abusive language and termed the disable persons as blackmailers and mafia and ordered to leave his office. He said, the matter has also been brought into the knowledge of Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad who directed CEO to be careful in future.

He said that the matter had also been brought into the knowledge of Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Jahangir Khanzada who promised that the issue would be taken up at appropriate level. Adeel further said that the member of SMC has got printed pads with fake name of the center and is using for his vested interests.

Chairman Municipal Committee Attock Sheikh Nasir Mehmood who was present on the occasion also assured that issue would be taken up at appropriate level.