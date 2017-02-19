Industry slams SEPA notices

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Associations representing all seven industrial areas of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry slam Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) closure notices to industries in Karachi in an urgent called meeting to address the issue. Landhi, SITE, Federal B Area, North Karachi, SITE Super Highway, Bin Qasim and Korangi Associations of Trade & Industry representatives of KCCI were gathered to discuss the issue on Saturday.

The meeting observed that SEPA is trying to hide behind its unjustifiable notices.

It is also said that treatment of industrial waste before dumping it in sea, is the basic responsibility of concern institutions and authorities, for this purpose 4 joint treatment plants had been approved 20 years back but this project is yet to be materialized.

The meeting also observed that it is a legal completion to establish Sindh Environmental Protection Council under the Sindh Environmental Act 2014. This Act also made it compulsory to give representation to Industrialists and KCCI in the council, however this council is competent authority to form environment protection standards in the province, though the council is not been formed yet, than how SEPA can issue notices to the industry while this agency is not been authorized to define standards? It was questioned in the meeting.

This gathering observed that legal requirements were not accomplished by SEPA so the notices are illegal. This joint meeting cautioned that this issue can bring a crisis for industry and economic setback for the country; hike in unemployment was also feared.

All the representatives of business and industrial community demanded CM Sind Murad Ali Shah to give immediate directives for withdrawal of notices issued by SEPA and take strict action against incompetent elements of environment protection authorities and institutions of the province.