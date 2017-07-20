Industrialists urged to go for power conservation

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Industries in Pakistan should have air audit every year and must have awareness regarding power conservation amidst ongoing power crisis in the country, this was stated by a foreign expert, James Cutting.

CompAir has introduced a revolutionary and innovative product of oil-free compressor in the international market in order to provide best solution to the industries, Oil Free Air and On-Site Nitrogen Generation Specialist from CompAir, James Cutting has unveiled Ultima, a new groundbreaking oil-free variable speed screw compressor with revolutionary energy efficiency which provides 100% oil and silicone-free clean air for critical applications for industrial manufacturer in Pakistan.

At a seminar jointly organized by CompAir and Rastgar Pakistan, while elaborating the detail of benefits of oil-free compressors in Pakistan James said that most of the industries in Pakistan particularly pharma, textiles, beverages, automobiles, engineering and many other industries would have resolved their issues pertaining to air compressor and electricity conservation.

“Gardner Denver in collaboration with Rastgar, for the Pakistan market has further strengthened owing to the high level of sales and service specialization achieved by Rastgar,” James Said. Rastgar’s dedicated team of trained engineers exceeds expectation of its customers, together with a reliable range of Air Compressors from CompAir backed by timely aftermarket and service facilities all over Pakistan.

James Said, “Ultima™ is an Exciting Development in Oil-Free Compressor Technology. Leader in revolutionary compressor technology, CompAir, have announced their latest landmark range in Pakistan”. Ultima is water-cooled, oil-free compressor provides ultimate performance with exceptional efficiency. Part of the PureAir range, Ultima is available in models from 75 kW to 160 kW and is designed to be the perfect compressed air solution for industries in Pakistan.

James also discussed typical nitrogen supply methods and why On-Site gas generation is best for food and Pharma manufacturing. A nitrogen generation system can reduce costs by up to 90% when compared to traditional methods of supply. Rastgar, authorized distributor of CompAir air-compressors in Pakistan with 37 Years of compressed air service excellence, has been a long trusted partner by manufacturing industry. With more than 4000 installations all over Pakistan, Rastgar has also offers value-added solutions such as energy saving system controllers, condensate management accessories, integrated project management with turnkey concept to commissioning services, air audit solutions, 24×7 operation and maintenance and long-term comprehensive service contracts.

Gardner Denver, founded in 1859, is a global manufacturer of industrial compressors, blowers, pumps, loading arms and fuel systems. The Company has 40 manufacturing facilities located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific with offices in 33 different countries. The Company believes its major products and brands are leaders within the industries it serves. CompAir is a brand of Gardner Denver.