Industrial zones, power plants, CPEC to help increase growth rate: Miftah

Islamabad

Chairman Board of Investment (BoI), Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that industrial zones, power plants and road infrastructure in the country would help increase growth rate. “The government will achieve 6 percent GDP target in the next fiscal year, “ he said while talking to PTV. Industrial zones under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), several power plants and road infrastructure initiated by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government will increase the growth rate set for the next fiscal year, he said.

The Chairman BOI said that several power projects, road networks, and gas plants besides other development works would increase the economy of the country.

He said that federal government will provide 2400 billion rupees to provinces to utilize the amount for uplift of their respective areas.

To a question about incentives to foreign investors under CPEC, he said that local investors will also have similar benefits to boost exports. He said that several power plants, road infrastructure and gas plants would be completed in near future following the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.—APP