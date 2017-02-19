Industrial zones for SMEs urged in coming budget

Amanullah Khan

The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (UNISAME) in its budget recommendations has urged the government to subsidize finance for alternate energy devices and also 0% duty on imports of equipment and devices besides the setting up of industrial estates for SMEs and providing land at concession on pay as you earn basis.

UNISAME also invited the attention of Ms Nadia Seth, the general manager policy and planning division of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) to the urgent steps needed for putting the economy on fast track recovery by SME friendly policies and by adopting modern banking, leasing, insurance and logistics and asked SMEDA to impress upon the finance ministry to give priority to the sector.

President UNISAME Zulfikar Thaver said since the SME sector is the majority sector and the undisputed backbone of the economy, it is very important that the policy makers adopt a scientific approach and focus on the primary, secondary and the tertiary sectors for the growth of the economy strategically through PIDC, SMEDA, TDAP, PCSIR, EDB, NPO and other institutions. The sector needs finance, information and education, marketing and logistic support. The technological gap needs to be filled as we are far behind the other countries. We need to become competitive to enter the global markets.

UNISAME recommends long term and short term measures and high impact steps for making the SMEs competitive, efficient and growth oriented. Thaver appreciated the efforts of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to make finance affordable but regretted that it is not accessible. To make it accessible the sector needs an SME specific bank with country wide branches and also the commercial banks need to take interest in the SME sector.

The commercial banks are inclined to park their funds in government treasury bills rather than focus on private sector which is supposed to be their key role. It is very important that the banks are made comfortable to finance the SMEs and for this SME Credit Guarantee Insurance insurance institutions needs to be strengthened. The sector is awaiting the much talked about and promised Exim Bank and UNISAME has urged the SBP to expedite the establishment of the Exim Bank promptly to facilitate international trade.

Thaver regretted that the banks are not inclined to finance exports to third world countries and letter of credits (L/C) of opening banks of low ratings. Secondly the banks are demanding 100% margin for import L/Cs. The small entrepreneur is not accommodated by the commercial banks and it is therefore proposed to enhance the credit limits of the micro finance banks from Rs 500,000 to Rs one million to enable them finance the small businesses who are deprived of finance facilities.

The sector also needs modern logistics concept which includes transportation, insurance cover for goods in transit, warehousing with collateral management, risk management , modern banking , leasing and insurance expertise to facilitate, support and make finance accessible for the SMEs.

Commercial property leasing and pay as you earn schemes are the need of the hour. He pointed out that the country is importing many items which are or could be manufactured in Pakistan and it is painful to note and see the imports of confectionery, stationery, furniture, clothing, jewellery, cosmetics, electrical goods, light engineering goods, footwear, food items and butter, cheese, jam and jellies although all are manufactured in Pakistan. The government must promote the setting up of industries for import substitution items and exempt them from taxes, duties and levies.

There is need for transfer of technology and collaboration especially with China under the China/Pakistan agreement. UNISAME urged the government to involve the private sector and set up the SME Bureau comprising it of SMEs from different lines of trade in different areas specializing in specific items and facilitate it to work for the benefit of the sector under SMEDA and house the Bureau’s offices in all district offices of SMEDA to work jointly for the promotion and development of the sector.

The cost of doing business and ease of doing business is also highlighted in the proposal. Unisame recommends one window operation for facilitating entrepreneurs. Tax incentives and tax holidays for new entrants and investors and land at concession on easy payment terms for entrepreneurs are recommended. The strengthening of the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA), is very very important and increase in the size and scope of SMEDA with sufficient funds is need of the hour. Also the sharpening of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the out reach of the Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) are also recommended.

The Engineering Development Board (EDB) also needs to do more for the sector.All these institutions need to gear up for high impact results. The TDAP is required to lend marketing support to the SMEs and it is very essential that an SME Gallery is set up under an SME Export House. SMEDA needs to work from grass root level in the primary, secondary and tertiary sectors.

PCSIR and EDB need to promote new industries and upgrade and modernize the existing units. The Union has urged Sher Ayub the chief executive officer (CEO) of SMEDA to take up the issues and requirements of the sector with the finance ministry on priority basis and express the urgency in implementation of the SME friendly policies.