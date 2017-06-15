All industrial workers to get Mazdoor Card very soon: Nasir

Staff Reporter

All the industrial workers would be issued Benazir Mazdoor Card by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) very soon, said Sindh Labour, Transport and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday. The minister said Mazdoor Cards would be issued to ensure transparent registration and verification for the facilities provided by the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI). He stated this during a meeting with NADRA authorities led by its Director General Sindh Lt-Col Muhammad Ahmed Khatak, according to a statement issued here. The meeting, among others, was attended by Commissioner SESSI Farooq Legari, Vice Commissioner Shahid Abdul Salam, Director NADRA Khalid Waleed, Qaisar Iqbal and Sidra Ali. The Sindh Labour Minister said the proposal is under consideration to provide Benazir Mazdoor Card through a contract with the NADRA, adding that a modern system would be evolved to provide services and welfare packages to all industrial workers. The NADRA will issue Benazir Mazdoor Card with all database registration, verification and all other facilities, for which a joint committee has been constituted to ascertain the proposal of NADRA and finalise the recommendation for the benefit of industrial workers. The DG NADRA Sindh and his team briefed the Minister Labour about the salient features of Benazir Mazdoor Card including registration, profiling, category, verification and data of employers and workers to ensure transparency and modernisation. Two samples were also displayed to seek approval by the minister and the Chief Minister Sindh. They also briefed about various services offered by the NADRA at every level throughout the country for the benefits of general public.