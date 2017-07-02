Industrial development, prosperity priority of government: Zubair

Staff Reporter

Industrial development and prosperity is among the priorities of the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who would also soon announce a special package for Karachi.

This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Mohammad Zubair, here on Saturday.

He was talking to Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, who called on him at the Governor House here.

Zubair informed that after improvement in the law and order situation, comprehensive measures are being undertaken for progress and stability of the economic and industrial sectors.

He stated that in the past four years there has been gradual headway in every sector of the country’s economy and that there has been a marked improvement.

The Governor said that the Prime Minister would announce a special package for Karachi which will include a project of rehabilitation of infrastructure in industrial areas.

He spoke of the important role of industrialist towards the development in the country and said that attention is being paid towards creation of a conducive environment for enhancing industrial production.

Zubair assured that steps would be taken for resolving problems of the pharmaceutical sector as this is important for improving public health and provision of medicines to the people.