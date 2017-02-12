Indus riverboat accident death toll reaches nine

Our Corresponded

Larkana

The death toll from boat accident in Indus River reached nine on Sunday as rescue teams pulled out three more bodies. The search operation is still underway for the missing drowned people.

Three days ago, over forty people had left from Nowshehro Feroze and Khairpur for Larkana but the boat lost its balance upon reaching the bank of the river and all on board fell into the river. Most reached the bank by swimming but 13 people drowned in the water.

The divers of the district administration and Pakistan Navy are still searching for the four still missing. Sindh’ senior minister Nisar Ahmad Khuhro also visited the area and met the affected. He directed the administration to finish the search operation as soon as possible.