Indus Hospital’s Mobile Blood Donation Unit inaugurated

City Reporter

The Blood Centre of Indus Hospital Wednesday launched its first Mobile Blood Donation Unit to ensure timely and safe delivery of blood for needy patients at nine different hospitals in Karachi. The event coincided with World Blood Donor Day 2017 with the theme “Give Blood, Give Now, Give Often,” and attended by hematologists and officials associated with the Sindh Blood Transfusion Authority. Dr. Abdul Bari, one of the pioneers of Patients’ Welfare Association of Dow Medical College that promoted the culture of voluntary blood donation in the metropolis on the occasion referred to the objective of Indus Hospital Blood Centre. Mentioning that Indus Hospital started its Blood Centre in 2013, he said the facility collects and provides free of cost, safe blood to patients in nine hospitals. “Our objective is to provide the safest possible blood, meeting all international standards, to all segments of the society without any discrimination,” said the doctor and CEO Indus Hospital. The hospital, he said, promotes voluntary blood donation as this is the only way to collect safe blood. “In order to reach out to the donors from different corners of the city, TIH has launched its first air-conditioned mobile blood donation unit,” he said. The unit comprises two interview rooms; four beds and a waiting area to accommodate 10 donors. Government officials, quoting the WHO, said country’s annual blood requirement is approximately 1.5 million bags and that 40 percent of the demand is being met by public sector. About 80 percent of private sector blood transfusion, they said, takes place in major cities, including Karachi and Lahore. Blood transfusion services in the country are mostly hospital-based with nearly 170 public and about 450 private blood banks across the country.