Indus Hospital initiates 550 beds project

Peshawar

Indus Hospital, a privately run completely free of charge medical facility, has initiated a project to construct 550 beds General Hospital and medical college in Peshawar.

The Hospital will provide 100% free of cost, high quality health care treatment to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, announced Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Founding Chairman The Indus Health Network Regional Board.

Speaking to a gathering of prominent businessmen, technocrats and dignitaries of the city on Monday night, Mian Ahsan said the Indus Hospital in Peshawar will be built in three phases. In the first phase, the hospital will provide facility of 100 beds, while in phase 2 its capacity will enhance to 250 beds and in the last phase, it will be expanded to 550 beds hospital. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs. 8.8 billion.—APP