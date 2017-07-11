Indonesian students’ convocation held

Staff Reporter

Indonesian students at International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) celebrated success at Faisal Masjid campus where they mustered to mark their maiden convocation ceremony. Dr. Muhammad Bashir Khan, Acting IIUI President conferred degrees upon the Indonesian students hailing from BS, MS, LLB, MA and LLM.

Graduated students are the ambassadors of IIUI, they would be a vital source of disseminating Islam’s message of peace and tranquillity which they got here at the campuses of IIUI” said Dr. Bashir in the presidential address to the ceremony. He added that world was in need of having balanced and harmonious minds who could pave way to have a comprehensive strategy for dealing with contemporary challenges and IIUI, he said was hub of producing such needed young minds.

He advised the students to keep seeking guidance from Holy book in their lives. He prayed for their success and urged them to remain devoted for the cause of Islam. The event was also attended by Indonesian diplomats and IIUI relevant officials as well.