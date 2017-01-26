Indonesian judge detained for graft

Jakarta

A Indonesian Constitutional Court judge has been detained for allegedly accepting $160,000 in bribes, officials said Thursday, the latest blow to the country’s graft-riddled judiciary.

Patrialis Akbar, who also used to be Indonesia’s justice minister, was detained Wednesday by the anti-graft agency for allegedly receiving the money from a meat importer who was seeking to influence a review by the court of a livestock law.

“I, on behalf of the Constitutional Court, convey my deepest apology to all Indonesians,” court Chief Justice Arief Hidayat told a press conference as the news was announced.

“All the Constitutional Court judges are very concerned and deeply regret that this incident happened.”

It is just the latest corruption scandal to hit the institution.—APP