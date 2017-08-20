Indonesian embassy, PRCS organise blood donation camp

Zubair Qureshi

To mark the 72nd Independence Anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia, the embassy in collaboration with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society organized a blood donation camp at the embassy’s premises here on Saturday. A number of diplomats from ASEAN community including ambassadors, high commissioners, staff members of the missions and their families participated in the blood donation camp and thus set a noble tradition to mark the national day of a country. All of them were in a festive mood and volunteered for the cause. The ASEAN Community in Islamabad is represented by seven missions namely Indonesia, Brunei, Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar. Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Iwan S. Amri speaking on the occasion said that it was very special event coinciding with the 72nd Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia and the 50th ASEAN Day which was celebrated on 8th August 2017 and on 17th August 2017 respectively.

He informed the participants and the volunteers that the objective of the activity was to spread the culture of humanitarian practice and to show support to the cause of Pakistan Red Crescent Society. “Such events create awareness and give hope to those patients who are reliant or urgently need safe blood transfusion and other blood products for their survival,” he said. He said that every blood donor is a hero because an apparently ordinary person when donates blood to save someone’s life he emerges as a hero. Appreciating the ASEAN Community in Islamabad, the Ambassador said that the blood donation camp will help promote people to people to contact between our nations because “Care to share is the ASEAN Way”.