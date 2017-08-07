Indonesian Consul General organizes blood donation campaign

Staff Reporter

The Indonesian Consul General in Karachi Dempu Awang Yuddie organized a blood donation campaign at his office in Karachi Saturday, being among the large number of donors, to collect the life-line for children, suffering from the deadly Thalassemia disease, whose shortage can devour precious lives.

The well known Afzal Memorial Thalassemia Centre (AMTF), engaged in free of cost treatment aimed at saving children lives, had been appealing and seeking public cooperation for hundreds of patients, admitted to its centre in Gulshane Iqbal, and got an encouraging response from a fraternal country, Indonesia which is also the largest Muslim State and third largest democracy in the world.

A total of 32 bags of blood were donated several pints of blood, and another 28 donors were referred for further maturity in their blood for future donations, said an announcement from AFTM executive director Ateequr Rehman. The leading businessman, Shamoon Zaki, President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shamim Firpo, and several others were among the donors that continued from morning till well in the afternoon.

Doctors and medical workers from the Foundation were at hand for completing a noble job. The donations collected today may help save several lives, but the campaign needed further boost, said the announcement.