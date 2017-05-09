Indonesia to hold festival in Shanghai to promote trade

Jakarta

Indonesia is scheduled to hold a week-long festival to further promote national trade, tourism and investment in Shanghai,China, slated for May 20 to May 26, a senior official said here on Monday.

The festival, called 2017 Inafest Indonesia Week, would be held in Shanghai’s landmark building of Oriental Pearl Tower, to showcase Indonesian products, various national food, cultural attractions and exhibition of the nation’s prominent destinations photos, Foreign Marketing Tourism Deputy Minister I Gde Pitana said.

Pitana’s deputy for Asia Pacific region, Vincensius Jemadu said the tourism ministry has prepared all materials, including the booth and cultural attraction performers, to take part in the upcoming festival.

Picturesque photos of Indonesia’s new 10 destinations have also been prepared for the photo exhibition featured during the festival, he added.—AFP