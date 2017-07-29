Indigenously built fast attack craft (missile) PNS Himmat commissioned in Pakistan Navy

Karachi

Commissioning and Induction Ceremony of Fast Attack Craft (Missile) PNS HIMMAT built at Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works Limited (KS&EW) for Pakistan Navy, was held at Pakistan Navy Dockyard Karachi. Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, Chief of the Naval Staff, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

PNS HIMMAT is a 63 meter long Fast Attack Craft fitted with state of the art Weapons and Sensor. One of the important achievements in this project is installation of indigenously built Missiles System. Craft is also fitted with various other weapons and sensors for manifestation of speed and lethality at par with any modern navy’s arsenal.

While speaking at the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff mentioned that it is a landmark occasion when 2nd indigenously constructed Fast Attack Craft (Missile) is being inducted in Pakistan Navy Fleet. He said that successful construction of PNS Himmat at Karachi Shipyard is a proud moment for Pakistan Navy, KS&EW and China State Shipbuilding and Offshore Company. He categorically mentioned that the trust and confidence posed by Pakistan Navy on indigenously built platforms will also provide impetus to Pakistan defence exports.

The Admiral highlighted that to capitalize on the maritime opportunities and address the related challenges an efficient, strong and self-reliant Navy is need of the hour. Therefore, acquisition of high speed Missile Craft with enhanced endurance and fire power is high on our agenda for attaining the capability to deliver rapid response at sea.

While emphasizing the need of secure maritime environment in context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Naval Chief accentuated that CPEC holds great promise for the progress of the country but at the same time it has added new dimension to the overall threat spectrum and to make CPEC a success we have to be mindful of such threats. He said that Pakistan’s defence policy is based on peaceful coexistence but given the prevailing geo-strategic environment we cannot afford to lower our guard.

Earlier, MD KS&EW Rear Admiral Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, in his welcome address said that this state of the art ship is another landmark in the history of Pak-China cooperation in the field of defence production, as it has been built in collaboration with our Chinese friends M/s China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) and Xingang Shipyard.

While presenting brief overview of construction projects, MD KS&EW said that during the recent past, KS&EW has successfully completed various projects for Pakistan Navy. As a result, KS&EW has been awarded a number of other projects including 17,000 Tons Fleet Tanker, Maritime Patrol Vessels (MPVs), Indigenously Designed Fast Attack Craft (Missile), 32 Tons Bollard Pull Tugs and a Multi Purpose Barge which are at various stages of construction. He also informed that contracts of 3 x new projects have also been signed prior closing of last financial year which include 3,000 Tons Survey Ship, 1,900 Tons OPVs for Pakistan Navy and 2 x FRP Boats for Pakistan Customs. The ceremony was attended by high ranking officials from Government, Chinese Embassy, Pakistan Navy, China Shipbuilding & Offshore Company (CSOC) and distinguished guests from various walks of life.—INP