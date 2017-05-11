Indigenous Sports from Friday

Islamabad

The Prime Minister Taskforce on Indigenous Sports would be holding Kabaddi, tug of war and wrestling competitions in the federal capital and different parts of Punjab with an aim to revive traditional games of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here at Pakistan Sports Complex, Chairman Prime Minister Taskforce on Indigenous Sports Mohammad Ijaz Gul said the prime minister wants promotion of wrestling, tug-of-war, kabaddi and other indigenous sports.

“We would also submit our recommendations on how these games could be developed in the country. The federal government is paying full attention for the encouragement of these games,” he said.

He said in the past, parents feared to send their children to the grounds due to the security situation but now all is well.

“However children have gotten use to playing indoor games that is why our traditional sports have lacked behind,” he said.

He said on May 12 Kabaddi and tug of war competitions would be held here at Pakistan Sports Complex.

“From May 13 the wrestling competitions would be held in Faisalabad,” he said and added from these competitions `Sheera Punjab’ would be brought to fore.—APP