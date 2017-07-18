The Indie Art and Craft show concludes

70 participants from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Dubai

Amanullah Khan

A little rain didn’t dampen spirits or hinder footfall as The Indie Art and Craft show celebrated massive success under The Crafter’s Guild and Firefly at The Royal Rodale.

70 participants from Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Dubai exhibited an array of crafts and handmade work at the fourth annual summer craft show. The growing popularity of these events has become home to local artists and urban crafters. The platform facilitates the right clientele of hobbyists and enthusiasts, allowing families as well as individuals of varying demographics to enjoy the exhibits, and further granting such participants to find value and success in their work.

Stalls like the Picklenary, Rangoli by Emm Zee and Embellidors received recognition for their efforts through The Guild Award, while majority of stalls were swept clean by evening in terms of response and sales. The event was a mix of color, beautiful displays and Happiness is Handmade energies for participants and visitors alike and is all set for its next edition in December.