India’s water issues with regional countries

M Nawaz Khan

LOW riparian states have been raising concerns over India‘s tendency to use water of common rivers unilaterally without taking into account its human, social, economic and ecological cost. It is, indeed, unfortunate that the SA, now faces dire ecological imbalance and a grim water outlook. The region only holds about 6.8pc of the world‘s annual renewable water resources. Paucity of water is a big challenge for the South Asian riparian countries during the dry season, especially for downstream ones, whereas South Asia‘s per capita water availability has dropped by 70pc since 1950.

Bangladesh is a delta, formed by the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna system. As the country only gets the leftover water flow after upstream consumption, the consequent water shortage during the arid season always raises grave concerns in water-sharing dialogues with India. The India-Bangladesh water clashes are about judicious allocation, flood control, and famine mitigation in both countries, particularly Bangladesh. The first dispute is about constructing large dams in the basin to increase the dry season flow of the Ganges. The Indian proposal calls for building a canal across Bangladesh to link the Brahmaputra with the Ganges, at a site above the Farakka Barrage.

Bangladesh‘s US $20 billion counterproposal is the construction of reservoirs and dams in the Himalayan foothills in India and Nepal to store flood waters, for controlling salinity, and generating hydroelectricity in Nepal for domestic use and export purposes. Bangladesh‘s proposal — which was more pragmatic as compared to the Indian proposal for addressing issues like floods, land formation at Bay of Bengal due to silt and sediment deposits, electricity shortages, salinity challenges, etc. — could not be realised due to Indian interest in its own proposal. Therefore, Nepal and Bangladesh were not even brought to the table to discuss the matter.

Nepal-India water affairs reflect growing suspicion and reservations. Nepal faces a lot of challenges in building its water reservoirs owing to persistent Indian opposition. Nepal‘s mistrust has deepened due to the discriminatory treaties that were concluded with India from Sharada Dam construction (1927), Treaty and Letters of Exchange of 1950 and 1965, Koshi Agreement (1954), Gandak Agreement (1959), Tanakpur Agreement (1991) to the Mahakali Treaty (1996). Koshi, Gandak and Mahakali projects were controlled through bilateral agreements.

According to Clause 9 of the Gandak Agreement, no project likely to cause reduction in the volume of water can be operated by Nepal. Thus, attempts have been made to impose checks on the country‘s independence and its economic development aiming to obstruct projects put forth by Nepal or reached with the assistance of foreign countries through loan and grants. Invoking this clause, India, hampered construction of Marshyandi-1 hydro project leading to a confrontation between King Birendra and PM Rajiv Gandhi.

The agreement signed was beneficial to India at the expense of more than one quarter of the Nepali population. India‘s approach towards Bhutan is similar to Nepal. However, in this case, India is tactfully able to persuade Bhutan for signing hydro-electric power agreements in its favour because the latter has no democratic political system. Their hydro-electric power cooperation started more than five decades ago. Initially, the cooperation was based on the development of small-scale hydro projects such as Tala, Chukha and Kurichu. Bhutan has the potential to generate 30,000 MW of hydro-power.

In 2006, both countries inked a Power Purchase Agreement for thirty five years that would allow India to generate and import 5000 MW of hydro-power from Bhutan, the quantum of which increased to 10,000 MW in 2008. On the other hand, the people of Bhutan raised objections by highlighting the issues that such projects are likely to cause in the long run. For instance, if Bhutan ever decides to construct storage projects, issues will get intense and more problematic when it comes to dealing with India. The internal challenge in Bhutan is water accessibility. Households across the country face drinking water issues. Bhutan also needs water storage capacity, which is subject to its lower riparian, i.e. India‘s will.

—The writer works at Islamabad Policy Research Institute, a think-tank based in Islamabad.

