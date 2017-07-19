India’s useless PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the common man that he would bring down corruption within 100 days of his tenure. But what he is doing is just the opposite. With Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India, we Indians are suffering a lot. He and his cabinet of ministers deserve to be thrown into the dungeons. Corruption exists everywhere. It even prevails within the Narendra Modi government.

What has NaMo done for the country ever since he became the Prime Minister of India? He has only favoured and is favouring the Hindus. He has banned beef (cows and buffaloes meat) from the country which Christians and Muslims eat. He has also passed a law that those consuming or possessing cow’s or buffaloes’ meat will be fined heavily and imprisoned too. This clearly states that he does not care for the Christians and the Muslims of the country. NaMo should be taken to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and left there to die. Narendra Modi had even promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian citizen irrespective of caste, creed, colour and community after he came to power. But not a single rupee has been deposited till date. The people of India are feeling cheated by Modi on this issue. All the promises made by Narendra Modi at the time of elections in May 2014 seem to be completely forgotten. Now he’s bringing new laws into the country and emptying our pockets by making us pay more taxes for his enjoyment abroad. He is one of India’s worst PM.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

